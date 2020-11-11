Emily in Paris for longer, as Netflix renews series for season 2

Encore une fois!

Raise a coupe de Champagne because on Wednesday, Netflix announced that its romcom series Emily in Paris will return to the streaming service for a second season. Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) the first season of the comedy saw Lily Collins star as Emily, a young marketing executive, who is shipped off to the French capital to work at a luxury firm, only to encounter a petit problem or two along the way.

Netflix announced the news via a fictional memo sent from Emily's place of work, Savoir, by her less-than-enthusiastic boss Sylvie (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). "Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," reads the note. "Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity —I'm leaning towards the former— her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that."

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Season one ended on a cliffhanger, as Emily finally got together with très beau neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) believing he was about to leave town (and his girlfriend!), only to discover he was in fact staying put in Paris.