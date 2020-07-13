Bonjour, Emily!

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first look at the upcoming show Emily in Paris. Created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City) the rom-com series stars Lily Collins (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, whose company unexpectedly transfers her to Paris where she begins a new life as she tries to win over her work colleagues, make new friends and navigate exciting romances. (We sure hope she finds time to enjoy plenty croissants along the way.)

Image zoom CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Originally intended to air on Paramount Network, the 10-episode, half-hour series from MTV Studios will now arrive on Netflix in the fall. “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix," said Star in a statement. "With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

In addition to Collins, the show also stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

From the looks of the first pics, Emily is settling into French life quite well — sipping champagne in front of the Eiffel Tower and all.