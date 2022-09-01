Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
Emily Blunt might be sporting a distinctive Victorian hat, but she's a far cry from a practically perfect nanny in The English.
EW has your exclusive first look at Blunt in the new Prime Video Western drama, debuting the teaser trailer and key art for the series.
In this epic chase Western from Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, The Shadow Line), Blunt stars as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic English woman who teams up with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) to cross the violent landscape of the American West in 1890.
As they journey closer to their destination of Hoxem, Wyoming, facing increasingly terrifying obstacles along the way, they edge closer to the truth of their intertwined history. In Hoxem, an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre murders brings Cornelia and Eli face-to-face with their past and the future they must live.
The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC. It also stars Rafe Spall (The Big Short), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (The Hunger Games), and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).
All six episodes of The English will premiere on Nov. 11 on Prime Video, after premiering in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Nov. 10. The series is also making its world premiere as the BFI London Film Festival as their special series presentation on Oct. 15.
Watch the trailer above for more.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Emily Blunt faces violence of the American West in first teaser for The English
- The View reveals Hillary Clinton, Jennette McCurdy, Quinta Brunson, more as season 26 guests
- See the bloody Big Sky season 3 trailer featuring sexy sheriff Jensen Ackles and a shady Reba McEntire
- Josh Duhamel hits the ice in first The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 trailer
Comments