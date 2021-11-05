The Mighty Ducks type Movie genre Family

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers needs a new hockey coach.

Emilio Estevez, who starred as Coach Gordon Bombay in all three The Mighty Ducks films in the '90s and reprised the beloved character in Disney+'s revival series, will not be returning for season 2.

According to Deadline, after weeks of negotiations between Disney Television Studios' ABC Signature (which produces the series) and Estevez's team over the show's COVID vaccination requirement, the studio decided not to bring Estevez back for season 2. The actor — who also serves as executive producer on the show — reportedly would not confirm whether he would comply with the vaccine mandate so the studio moved on.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Emilio Estevez in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' | Credit: Liane Hentscher/ABC

While the first season was filmed partially during the pandemic, the vaccination requirement is new for season 2. Everyone designated as Zone A — a.k.a. the cast and any crew who comes into direct contact with them — are all required to be vaccinated, as stated in the most recent Return-to-Work agreement between Hollywood studios and unions.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 scripts will now be written without Gordon Bombay. What that means for the hockey team the Don't Bothers remains to be seen as he was one of two coaches, alongside Lauren Graham's Alex Morrow. But the biggest story change will be losing the dynamic between the two coaches, as the season 1 finale hinted at a major romantic future for the two characters. And hey, now that there's an open coaching position, will Joshua Jackson finally make his long-awaited return to the franchise as Charlie Conway? Ducks fly together, after all.

Representatives for Disney+ had no comment, and representatives for Estevez did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

