Emilio Estevez recalls time Laurence Fishburne saved him from drowning in quicksand

Emilio Estevez is reminiscing on a scary encounter from his youth.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show with father Martin Sheen in tow, Estevez recalled a time when he was on location in the Philippines where Sheen and Laurence Fishburne were filming Apocalypse Now.

"We'd only known each other a couple of days and this was in the Philippines," Estevez recalled of Fishburne. Estevez explained that the two, who were both 14 at the time, came upon a small boat and Fishburne suggested they get on it, but it was too close to shore.

At this point, Estevez offered to jump out of the boat and push it offshore, but he landed in what he called "quicksand mud." "I was just sinking, oh my god, and I just saw Fishburne just looking at me going, 'Quick grab my hand!' And he pulled me back up on to the boat, and we were bonded ever since," Estevez told Hudson.

Sheen also revealed that the first time he heard of this incident was when he read the father-son memoir they wrote together, Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son. Upon learning the news, Sheen says he promptly "called Mr. Fishburne to thank him for saving my son's life."

Also in the episode, the two discussed their close relationship, how Sheen had a "mysterious feeling" that he knew Estevez long before he was born, why it was important for Sheen to bring his family along to his filming locations, how Sheen found out Estevez wanted to become an actor, and more.

