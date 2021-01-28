Emilio Estevez coaches a new generation of hockey misfits in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer

The Ducks fly together — again!

25 years after the final movie in the live-action Mighty Ducks film trilogy, Disney+ is taking a Cobra Kai approach and bringing back old and new characters for a TV continuation of the popular hockey franchise.

In a new teaser trailer released Thursday, we see that while the Mighty Ducks Minnesota-based hockey team is flying high, 12-year-old Evan Morrow (played by Good Boys breakout Brady Noon) isn't up to par with the rest of the team, and gets cut.

Rather than hang up his skates though, Evan's mother Alex (Lauren Graham) convinces him to gather a group of ragtag teens ready to challenge the cutthroat Ducks (and the win-at-all-costs nature of youth sports in general).

Their secret weapon? Emilio Estevez, returning to his role as the iconic Coach Gordon Bombay. Together, they may have a long road to winning, but they're journey will help them rediscover a love for the game.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Friday, March 26 on Disney+.

Watch the full teaser trailer above.