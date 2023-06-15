We all saw what happened in the series finale, right?

Emilia Clarke says she won't be in Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off, which, duh

For Game of Thrones fans, Emilia Clarke's fierce portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen will live on forever in hearts and minds. But it doesn't sound like the Mother of Dragons will be returning if Kit Harington's Jon Snow spin-off comes to fruition… for obvious reasons.

In a recent interview with Extra, Clarke was asked if she expects to reprise her role in the sequel project, which bears the working title Snow. "I don't think so," the British actress said, adding, "Kit, I love you! I'm going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did."

After noting that Harington hasn't called her about coming back to the world of Westeros, Clarke addressed the elephant in the room: "FYI, you killed me… spoiler alert!'"

Thrones viewers will of course recall that Harington's Jon Snow did indeed kill Daenerys — his girlfriend/aunt/queen — in the final episode by plunging a dagger into her heart after she went full Mad Queen. As punishment, he was exiled back to the Night's Watch and headed beyond the Wall with the surviving Free Folk.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow on 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

But that may not be the last we've seen of Jon Snow. Last year brought news that a spin-off series was in the early stages of development, with Harington attached to reprise his role. Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin later confirmed the project and revealed that it was Harington's idea.

While it always seemed unlikely that Daenerys would be a major character in Snow (thanks to the whole being dead thing), it wasn't — and still isn't — impossible that she could appear in a flashback, a dream sequence, or similar circumstances.

At a Game of Thrones convention in December, Harington didn't directly address the spin-off but teased that Jon Snow's future would be spent contemplating the decisions of his past.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany," he said. "And live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms. And live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O'Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma."

He paused, then coyly added, "That's interesting."

For now, Clarke doesn't seem to have any plans to revisit her Targaryen days. She told Extra she still hasn't watched the GOT prequel series House of the Dragon: "It's like if someone said to you, 'Do you want to go back to your high school and watch them do stuff you did when you were at school?' You know what I mean? It would just be so weird."

But, she added, "I love seeing my wig on everyone's head — it's beautiful."

