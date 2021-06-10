Emilia Clarke reignites Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery: 'Looking at you, [SPOILER]'

In EW's exclusive look at theSkimm's Texting With, the actress adds another suspect in the ongoing saga.

After nearly two years, Emilia Clarke appears to be reigniting the mystery of who left a coffee cup in a scene from the final season of Game of Thrones.

While answering questions for theSkimm's digital series, Texting With, Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series, addressed that infamous paper coffee cup that was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in front of the queen during a feast at Winterfell in "The Last of the Starks."

Clarke brought up the subject herself when she found herself answering a question about her morning drink of choice during the Texting With episode, which EW has an exclusive look at below.

"It's not Starbucks - spoiler," she said. "I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss."

Weiss, an executive producer of GoT alongside David Benioff, didn't take credit for the hot beverage in an excerpt (via The Hollywood Reporter) from James Hibberd's book, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon.

"I'd seen that shot one thousand times, and we're always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it," Weiss said in the book. "I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don't see the gorillas running around in the background because you're counting the basketballs. Every production that's ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there's an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did."

Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe Scene from "Game of Thrones" episode, "The Last of the Starks" (Season 8, Episode 4) which is marred by a wayward coffee cup. | Credit: HBO

With that said, previously, during a visit to NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in Oct. 2019, Clarke actually singled out another cast mate instead - Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys.

"Here's the truth. We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], kay? He plays Varys. He's sitting next to me in that scene. He pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.' It was his. It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so," she told Fallon.

Others, though, like Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, visited Fallon and suggested it was Clarke's.

No matter whose it was, the cup was quickly edited out of the scene, with HBO releasing a statement at the same time: "In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones… The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Watch EW's exclusive video from theSkimm to find out which storyline from GoT Clarke would've changed, and the Friends star she freaked out over after they commented on one of her Instagram posts.

TheSkimm's Texting With Emilia Clarke debuts on theSkimm's Instagram and at theskimm.com Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.