Two queens — one of Westeros and one of England — are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We don't know yet which roles Clarke and Colman are in talks for, so maybe it's too optimistic to hope we'll see them in Skrull makeup. But Secret Invasion is set to explore the alien shapeshifters who made their MCU debut in 2019's Captain Marvel before popping up again in the post-credits scenes for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jackson's Nick Fury appeared in both of those, so it's not too surprising that he's re-upping his role for the new series. Ben Mendelsohn, who plays the Skrull Talos, is also set to appear in Secret Invasion, along with One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play an as-yet-unknown villain.

Olivia Colman; Emilia Clarke Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In the context of Marvel comics, Secret Invasion is the title of a 2008 event series that revealed Skrulls had been secretly disguising themselves as members of Earth's superhero community for years in order to prepare for a massive invasion of the planet. That made sense in the comics, where Skrulls had long been depicted as an antagonistic military empire. But in the MCU, the Skrulls are not an empire so much as a diaspora of refugees.

While Marvel comics often depict the Skrulls on relatively even footing with their rivals the Kree, in the MCU the green shapeshifters are a lot less powerful as a force. The main reason Brie Larson's Carol Danvers was absent from Earth in between Captain Marvel's 1995-set story and the present day of Avengers: Endgame is that she was trying to find a new home planet for the Skrulls. What exactly happened with that requires further elaboration, but maybe the Skrulls have decided to make their home on Earth after all? Only time will tell.