Game of Thrones vet Emilia Clarke confirms Marvel role in Secret Invasion miniseries

Clarke is "already scared" to reveal much of anything, other than she has a role.

The secret's out! Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke confirmed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday night that she has a role to play in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. She's just fearful of saying anything else beyond that.

"I'm already scared," Clarke said. "The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There's been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he's undercover."

The Emmy winner had been in talks to join the project, which is based on the Skrull-centric Secret Invasion comic book arc of the same name. But it's confirmed that those talks were fruitful.

It's unclear which role she's playing, but she joins the previously cast Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull named Talos, and One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir as a villain. Oscar winner Olivia Colman was also in talks for a role.

Secret Invasion in the comics revealed that the green-skinned shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls had quietly infiltrated the highest ranks of civilization on earth. Some of them were even posing as members of the Avengers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe already made the Skrulls much more benevolent for the events of the movie Captain Marvel. Last time we saw Nick Fury, he was enjoying a vacation in outer space, while a Skrull filled in for him on earth. WandaVision also saw a Skrull going to recruit Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for a mission in space as a tease for the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

Emilia Clarke Emilia Clarke on 'The Tonight Show' | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon remarked how Clarke would be good at keeping secrets, given her involvement in the highly secretive Game of Thrones. "That's what I thought, but they schooled me," she replied. "And so, I don't know what to do."

In an interview with ComicBook.com published last month, Clarke had said "the people that are making [Secret Invasion] are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it," she added. "I feel like they're like the Apple of this world."