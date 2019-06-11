Though Daenerys and Khal Drogo’s romance met a tragic end early in Game of Thrones’ run, actors Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have remained the best of buds, getting together a whole heap of times over the years. Click through for a look at their many reunions.
Shortly after Thrones’ first season concluded, Momoa joined Clarke and the rest of the main cast (despite being dead on the show) at the Game of Thrones Comic-Con panel in July 2011.
Crossing the plot streams long before the show did, Clarke and Momoa pose with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) at Comic-Con 2011.
At the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for the 12th annual AFI Awards, before Thrones even had a second season on the books.
Momoa and Clarke at the Los Angeles premiere of Thrones’ third season — apparently, being killed off doesn’t mean you’re off the invite list.
At HBO’s Emmys after-party in 2013. Clarke was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but lost out to Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn. That year came smack in the middle of the AMC drama’s Emmy hot streak.
In Paris for Fashion Week, October 2015. For perspective, we all still thought Jon Snow was dead at that point.
Another angle on Paris 2015, courtesy of Momoa on Instagram.
Momoa and Clarke met up in November 2017, around the time of Justice League’s release. (Judging by their respective Instagrams, they’re nothing if not supportive of each other.)
As Momoa put it on Instagram, “And then this happened.” Wonder Woman and the Mother of Dragons, together at last!
“This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from Dirty Dancing,” Clarke wrote on Instagram. Also, this is sadly the closest Khal Drogo ever got to sitting on the Iron Throne. (Actually, that’s probably a good thing.)
Backstage at the 91st Academy Awards in February, where Clarke and Momoa were both presenters. We know ABC’s probably sticking with the hostless format, but… we have a suggestion.
“I F—IN LOVE GAME OF THRONES,” Momoa wrote on Instagram in April, ahead of the final season premiere. This shot comes from the premiere party in New York; that’s co-showrunner D.B. Weiss on the right.
Clarke posted this photo, of Momoa swinging by the final season set for a visit, after the infamous coffee cup moment aired. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” she wrote.