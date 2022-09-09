Eman Esfandi joins Ahsoka as Star Wars fan favorite Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger has finally been found!

Eman Esfandi will play the Jedi apprentice when he joins Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Sabine Wren. Along with Wren's character and the rumored addition of Twi-lek pilot Hera Syndulla, this will mark the first time the Star Wars: Rebel fan favorites will be seen in a live-action project, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cinelux broke the news first.

Esfandi will also appear in the drama The Inspection, which is currently screening at the Toronto Film Festival. He has previously had roles in King Richard with Will Smith and Hostage 911.

Voiced by Taylor Gray, Ezra Bridger was a central character in Star Wars: Rebels when it debuted in 2014 on Disney XD. Born only a few days before Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, Ezra was orphaned at a young age when his parents were captured by the Empire. Scrappy and resourceful, he soon joined the crew of Rebel's Ghost ship and became an apprentice to Jedi Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) once the latter realized Bridger was strong with the Force. Star Wars: Rebels was produced by Ahsoka executive producer Dave Filoni, so Bridger's addition to the show seems like a natural fit.

In the series finale of Star Wars: Rebels, the brave and impulsive Bridger disappeared along with Grand Admiral Thrawn, and in the final scene of the show Ahsoka and Sabine set off on a journey to find him. Since The Mandalorian season 2 revealed Ahsoka had been on the hunt for Thrawn, many fans assumed Bridger would eventually pop up in her search as well.

In addition to Esfandi, Dawson, and Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who is married to Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor), Rome star Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno have joined the cast. Hayden Christensen is also rumored to reprise his role as Ahsoka's Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker, but since Skywalker paterfamilias is dead at this point in the story, it isn't clear whether he will appear in a flashback or Force ghost capacity.

Whether Esfandi and the rest of the Ahsoka cast make an appearance at the big D23 panel Saturday remains to be seen, but Lucasfilm is expected to showcase multiple Star Wars projects at the conference. Stay tuned to EW for full D23 coverage throughout the weekend.

