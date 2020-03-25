Elton John to host coronavirus benefit concert with Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish

Image zoom Javier Bragado/Redferns

The first major benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans impacted by COVID-19 is happening.

Elton John will host an all-star benefit concert airing Sunday night titled Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

The event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others yet to be announced.

Each singer will perform from their own homes and will be filmed with their personal video and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of others.

The hour-long concert will "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," a representative for Fox said in a statement. The special will encourage its viewers to support the charitable organizations Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

The commercial-free event will take the place of the previously announced iHeartRadio Music Awards at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

