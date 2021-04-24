Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live for first time, with musical guest Miley Cyrus

Saturday Night Live Streaming Options

Saturday Night Live's streak of first-time hosts continues.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will make his SNL hosting debut on May 8, the show announced Saturday. He'll be accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus, making her sixth SNL appearance.

This announcement is almost certain to draw backlash, as Musk is a highly controversial figure for his alleged mistreatment of employees, purportedly transphobic tweets, and promotion of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

Musk has occasionally appeared on other shows, usually as a voice actor, including The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Rick and Morty. The news of his SNL gig comes in the wake of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft successfully docking with the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

Musk's episode will be SNL's first new entry following the show's spring hiatus. The last new episode, with Carey Mulligan hosting, aired April 10. The show airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Streaming Options

Related content: