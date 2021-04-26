Bowen Yang and other SNL stars have not been shy with expressing their confusion over Musk hosting the show.

The Saturday Night Live cast doesn't seem thrilled with Elon Musk being tapped as host

Live from New York, it's disgruntled Saturday Night Live stars!

Following the shockingly weird announcement that controversial business mogul Elon Musk will be hosting the May 8 episode of SNL, the social media backlash was immediate, including from a few cast members.

Standout Bowen Yang first simply reacted with a frowning face on his Instagram story, only to soon respond to Musk's tweet of "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is" with "What the f--- does that even mean?"

Yang's castmate Andrew Dismukes also weighed in on his story, writing "ONLY CEO I WANT TO DO A SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI" alongside a photo of SNL legend Cheri Oteri.

More indirect was Aidy Bryant's possible comment on the situation, as shortly after the time of the announcement the Emmy-nominee shared a Bernie Sanders tweet about the "moral obscenity" of the lack of wealth distribution in America.

This isn't the first time that a hosting pick has made some waves, whether it be Donald Trump in 2015 during his initial presidential campaign (former SNLer Taran Killam later called it "embarrassing and shameful") or in 1990 when cast member Nora Dunn and musical guest Sinead O'Connor boycotted an episode fronted by comedian Andrew Dice Clay, who they criticized for being misogynistic in his comedy.

EW has reached out to SNL for comment on the Musk blowback.

