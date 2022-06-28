Elmo is now vaccinated against COVID-19

Elmo has received his first COVID-19 vaccine.

The beloved Muppet, 3, says there was "a little pinch, but it was okay!" in a new public service announcement shared by Sesame Street to embolden non-Muppet human parents to get their young children vaccinated, too. The CDC expanded vaccine eligibility for children 5 and under earlier this month, allowing the furry red Muppet to receive his first dose.

In the PSA, Elmo's dad, Louie, said he had a lot of questions about his son receiving the COVID vaccine, but a chat with his pediatrician quelled his concerns. "Was it safe? Was it the right decision?" Louie says. "I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors, and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love."

With his first vaccine, Elmo is now "ready for all of the hugs," per the PSA. Elmo's shot comes after another beloved Sesame Street character received a vaccine last November: Big Bird, 6, who tweeted, "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."

At the time, the 8'2" yellow bird ruffled the feathers of anti-vaccine conservatives who accused the Muppet of "brainwashing children." Following the release of Elmo's PSA Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz expressed his disapproval once again, calling it aggressive with "ZERO scientific evidence" on Twitter.

