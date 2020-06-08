Elmer Fudd won't use a gun in HBO Max's Looney Tunes reboot

Killing the wabbit is getting a whole lot tougher for Elmer Fudd.

The iconic Looney Tunes character is hunting Bugs Bunny without his rifle in HBO Max's reboot of the legendary cartoon series.

Instead, Fudd uses a scythe to stalk his prey. So everybody is going to have to be very, very, very quiet for Fudd to get close enough to, one assumes, chop Bugs Bunny's head off, Game of Thrones style.

In fact, guns aren't allowed in the series, titled Looney Tunes Cartoons, at all.

"We’re not doing guns," the show's executive producer Peter Browngardt told The New York Times. "But, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."

Here's a shot from the classic series:

Image zoom Warner Bros

Now here is a clip from the new series, which premiered this week, that shows Elmer Fudd bringing a knife to what used to be his gun fight:

As you can see, using high explosives is still okay.

The cartoon's usual storylines of conflict-driven "two characters trying to kill each other" mayhem will continue.

"We’re going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along," Browngardt added. "Looney Tunes is pretty much the antithesis of that. It's two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent."

The original Looney Toons date back to 1930. The cartoons had their "Golden Age" run from the mid-1940s through the mid-1960s. Since then, it's been revived in TV and feature film form several times over the years. Looney Toons Cartoons is currently streaming on HBO Max.