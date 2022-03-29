Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character will come out as transgender in season 3

The Umbrella Academy type TV Show genre Superhero

A lot has happened since we last saw The Umbrella Academy — including Elliot Page, who starred as the titular superhero family's misfit member Vanya Hargreeves, coming out as transgender in December 2020. On Tuesday, Page revealed how that change will be reflected in the show by posting a photo of himself in the upcoming third season of the Netflix superhero series, which is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá (Daytripper).

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page wrote in captions on Twitter and Instagram. Those posts were approvingly retweeted by official Netflix accounts.

EW can confirm that this means Page's character will come out as transgender in season 3, just like the actor who plays him.

That's not the only change afoot when The Umbrella Academy returns. The team — which also includes Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) — spent most of season 2 in the '60s, trying to save the world from the apocalyptic event they had brought about in the previous season. Their efforts appeared successful, but when they returned to the present day in the final moments of the season 2 finale, they found their home filled with unfamiliar faces: The Sparrow Academy, who appeared to have taken their place in the new timeline.

The good news? Two of the Hargreeves' dead relatives — their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and their late brother Ben (Justin H. Min) — are alive and well again. The bad news? They're aligned with the Sparrows, who don't seem particularly nice.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 hits Netflix on June 22.

