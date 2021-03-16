"I'm fully who I am, in this body," Page said in a new interview.

Elliot Page is 'really excited to act' after coming out as transgender

There was a time when Elliot Page thought about quitting acting over how he was forced to appear more feminine on screen and in the public eye. But now, after coming out as transgender, the Umbrella Academy star is excited for what awaits in his career.

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," Page told Time. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Appearing on the magazine's cover, Page told the magazine his manager received multiple offers from casting managers saying they would be honored to have him in their next movie after coming out to the world in December. The actor is also now back filming season 3 of Netflix's Umbrella Academy in Toronto.

Page has been largely quiet on social media since announcing that he is trans, but he opened up about his experience with Time and his decision to go public to help educate people about the trans community.

"What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," Page said. "That's essentially what happened."

He noted how there are "extremely influential people" who are "spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric" about trans people. "Every day you're seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real."

Page recalled how there were multiple times when he was younger when he considered leaving acting.

"I became a professional actor at the age of 10. Of course I had to look a certain way," he said of wearing wigs for TV shows like Pit Pony and films like Hardy Candy.

Years later, around the time he had X-Men: The Last Stand and Inception to his name, Page found it difficult "how to explain to people that even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell."

Now, it's a different story. "I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am," he said.