Tituss Burgess offers Ellie Kemper support and cheeky advice amid debutante ball controversy

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess has weighed in on the controversy surrounding costar Ellie Kemper's past involvement in the 1999 Veiled Prophet Ball.

On Monday, Kemper shared an Instagram post apologizing for participating in the event and vowing to "use my privilege in support of the better society I think we're capable of becoming."

Burgess, who played Titus Andromedon on the popular Netflix series for five seasons, responded to Kemper's post and also posted her apology on his own page, writing "I love my Ellie."

He added a heart emoji and continued by cheekily offering her advice, writing, "oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I'll tell ya what to do."

Kemper acknowledged and responded to Burgess' support, writing "I love you Tituss."

Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Bridesmaids and Office star came under fire over Memorial Day weekend after old newspaper photos surfaced that showed the actress being crowned Queen of Love and Beauty at the Veiled Prophet Ball. After facing backlash on social media for her involvement in an event hosted by an organization that "had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past," Kemper issued a lengthy apology, citing that she "was not aware of this history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse."

"I believe strongly in the values of kindness, integrity, and inclusiveness. I try to live my life in accordance with these values," Kemper said in her statement. "If my experience is an indication that organizations and institutions with pasts that fall short of these beliefs should be held to account, then I have to see this experience in a positive light."