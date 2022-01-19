Ellen's Game of Games canceled after four seasons

The fourth — and now — final season of Ellen DeGeneres' primetime game show finished airing in May 2021.

Ellen DeGeneres is about to have a lot of free time on her hands.

Not only is her daytime talk show coming to an end this spring after its 19th season, but her game show Ellen's Game of Games won't be returning to primetime either, Deadline reports.

Game of Games Credit: Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC

Premiering in 2017 on NBC, Ellen's Game of Games featured "supersized versions" of popular games from The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as games designed particularly for primetime. DeGeneres served as host and executive producer.

Ellen's Game of Games initially posted strong ratings, becoming the No. 1 game show in primetime in 2019, with DeGeneres scoring Emmy nominations for her hosting duties in 2018 and 2019. The fourth season premiered in October 2020 and ran through May 2021, during which its numbers took a dive, thanks in part to a move to Sunday nights.

Of course, the news of DeGeneres overseeing a toxic work environment on her long-running talk show probably didn't help matters either, seeing as The Ellen DeGeneres Show lost more than a million viewers as a result.

Reps for NBC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

