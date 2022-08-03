The actress is also poised to take on her first new screen role since 2005.

Prepare to see less of Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy season 19

If only she'd broken the news on a Post-It.

After scrubbing in for 18 seasons, Ellen Pompeo is reducing her screen time on Grey's Anatomy. The actress, 52, will appear in eight episodes of the ABC medical drama's upcoming 19th season, EW has confirmed. Although she will only be on screen in a limited capacity, she will continue to serve as an executive producer.

But don't fret, Pompeo has a new project lined up to keep her busy (and on your TV screen). As reported by multiple outlets, she will star in a Hulu limited series about a couple who adopt an orphan they believe to have a rare form of dwarfism but come to suspect their new daughter isn't the 8-year-old she claims to be.

Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy' Ellen Pompeo on 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: ABC

The Untitled Orphan Project is a take on the true story of Americans Kristine Barnett and Michael Barnett, who allegedly abandoned their adopted Ukrainian daughter Natalia, claiming she was actually an adult "sociopath."

Pompeo, who is slated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, is an executive producer of the eight-episode show from creator and writer Katie Robbins (The Affair). This marks the first major screen role Pompeo has taken since Grey's Anatomy premiered in 2005.

Season 19 of Grey's will feature a new crop of interns, including ones played by Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, and Adelaide Kane. But it's unclear how the characters will be worked into the story, as the season 18 finale found Grey Sloan losing its residency program.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out: Production on the new season is set to begin this week, with season 19 set to premiere at Oct. 6.

When the show was renewed for season 19, Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, praised its longevity.

"Grey's Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world," she said in a statement. "Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it's clear that fans can't get enough of Shonda Rhimes' brilliant creation." Walden added, "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

Representatives for Pompeo and Hulu didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

