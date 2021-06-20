Ellen Pompeo responds to fan who called Grey's Anatomy season 17 'dumpster fire trash'

Grey's Anatomy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Everyone's a critic, but Ellen Pompeo seems okay with that.

The Grey's Anatomy actress responded to a Twitter user who called the show's most recent season -- its 17th -- "dumpster [fire emoji] trash," revealing she can take criticism of the long-running ABC show.

"All good!" Pompeo quote replied. "Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time … it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love."

Some Twitter users didn't exactly appreciate the show slam, and replied to the original poster. Pompeo, though, who is known for calling things out (like behind-the-scenes drama at the show in year's past), appeared to defend the fan's right to share those remarks.

"But why is someone saying they didn't like something bad? It's literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of s--- I don't like…," Pompeo tweeted a few minutes later.

The actress who plays Meredith went further, pointing out that times have been tough for everyone, and when life gives you lemons, sometimes the juice is sour.

"Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f----d up couple of years we have had," Pompeo posted, though her two latter tweets weren't attached to the original critique.

Pompeo spent Friday night responding to a few Grey's fans, including one who asked about the challenges of filming during a pandemic.

"Super hard not being able to hang out on set and have fun we had to do our scenes covered up and get off set… very little interaction allowed when not actually filming.. except beach was awesome," she shared.

With COVID-19 playing a major role this season, including Meredith's own infection, episodes surrounding PPE shortages, overcrowding at the hospital, and more, one fan wanted to know if the virus would continue to be a part of the show's 2021-2022 run.

"I honestly don't know but I don't think so it's been a lot for everyone hopefully the worst is behind us," she posted.

