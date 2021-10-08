And it sounds like fans should keep their eyes peeled for more throwbacks.

Yes, Meredith was wearing the shirt from the Grey's Anatomy pilot in the season 18 premiere

There's something different about season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, and it has nothing to do with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) spending some of her time in Minnesota or the addition of Peter Gallagher to the cast. Rather, it has everything to do with Easter eggs.

In the season 18 premiere, some Grey's fans noticed Meredith was wearing a shirt that looked very similar to the one she wore in the series' pilot. And Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pompeo confirmed the speculation. "It is the same shirt," the actress said. "It was my idea to pay homage to many things and many different seasons and give the audience things to watch out for and to plant Easter eggs."

Grey's Anatomy Ellen Pompeo in the 'Grey's Anatomy' season 18 premiere and the pilot episode | Credit: ABC (2)

In other words, there are more Easter eggs coming, including one we've already noted: Addison's (Kate Walsh) callback to her entrance.

As for why the Easter eggs are happening now, some fans are theorizing that it could point to this being the final season of the show. But for right now, Pompeo is keeping her lips sealed on the matter.

Watch the video above for more from Pompeo. Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

