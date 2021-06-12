Ellen Pompeo has Grey's Anatomy reunion dinner with Eric Dane and a blond Justin Chambers
Alex Karev is back... and he's blond now!
Well, sort of. Justin Chambers reunited with his former Grey's Anatomy costars Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane, a year and a half after Chambers' sudden departure from the ABC series. In a video posted to Pompeo's Instagram story on Friday, she and Dane are seen sitting together at a restaurant, when a very blond Chambers, pretending to be a waiter, pops up behind them and asks, "What would you like for dinner?"
Chambers, who played Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy since the show's premiere, announced his exit from the series in January 2020. "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said in a statement to Deadline at the time. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
Chambers' farewell episode aired that March, with the actor returning in voiceover to explain that Alex left Seattle to reunite with Izzie (Katherine Heigl), who had had his kids. In an Instagram post after the episode aired, Pompeo thanked the show's writers "for giving Alex Karev the best send off."
Dane, meanwhile, played Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, until the character was killed off at the start of season 9. He did, however, return on the most recent season, with Mark being one of the dead characters visiting Pompeo's Meredith in her death-beach COVID visions.
Grey's Anatomy will return for its 18th season on ABC this fall.
