Ellen Pompeo calls Alex's Grey's Anatomy departure the 'best send off'

Image zoom GREY'S ANATOMY - "Civil War" - Richard, Jackson, April and Catherine tackle a grueling trauma case intensified by hospital politics. Amelia finally faces her feelings about Owen, and Meredith gets caught between Nathan and Alex over a patient, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) JUSTIN CHAMBERS, ELLEN POMPEO Richard Cartwright/ABC

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show network ABC genre Drama Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Like, literally all of us, Ellen Pompeo has an opinion on Alex Karev's exit from Grey's Anatomy.

On Friday, the show's star took to Instagram to share her feelings about how Karev's storyline was rounded out during Thursday night's episode of the long-running, ABC medical drama. “Hi here I go again,” Pompeo, 50, wrote in the caption that accompanied a video homage to Karev. “Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv… because of you we got to make television history! I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids… it shows us what we are made …of how strong we really are and let’s face it… without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life. Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off.”

During the episode entitled "Leave the Light On," it was revealed that Karev (Justin Chambers) — whose absence had been left unexplained for multiple episodes to both the audience and the characters — had reunited with his former great love Isobel Stevens (Katherine Heigl). Leaving his career, his "person" a.k.a Meredith (Pompeo) and his wife (Camilla Luddington) behind, the doctor once-dubbed "Evil Spawn" by his coworkers, wrote letters to his friends to explain he had moved to a farm in Kansas to live with Izzie and their two kids that he, until recently, did not know existed. Sound kinda wild? Plenty of fans thought so and expressed their opinions loudly on Twitter, but for Pompeo it was the "best possible storyline."

“Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character,” her Instagram post continues. “For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning … was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast … that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing. So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end … you keep us going … That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E.”

The Grey's Anatomy writers were faced with an seemingly-impossible task to write out one of their original characters when Justin Chambers announced his exit back in January and revealed he would not be returning to the series to film a final scene, much less a final episode. “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He added, “As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: