Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss weighs in on controversy: 'There's been love'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is keeping it diplomatic when it comes to allegations of a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the performer, who's been the program's resident DJ since 2014, alluded to "things to address" behind the scenes during a recent interview with Us Weekly, he mostly stayed positive.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss told the publication Tuesday. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."

Boss struck a different tone than his predecessor, DJ Tony Okungbowa, who left the show in 2013 after nearly a decade.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," Okungbowa wrote on Instagram last week.

DeGeneres' reputation has taken a hit lately in the wake of two BuzzFeed News reports describing a "toxic work environment" on the set of her eponymous talk show, and citing allegations of racism, intimidation, and sexual misconduct. DeGeneres wrote a letter to her staff in late July that did not address specific complaints but said in part that "we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues."

Boss joins a number of celebrities who've publicly backed DeGeneres, including Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, and Ashton Kutcher. Meanwhile, Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett and Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson are among the public figures who have criticized DeGeneres.

Garrett tweeted that the host is responsible for setting the tone on her show, writing, "Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge." Thompson agreed with Garrett in a tweet of her own.

