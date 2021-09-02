Ellen DeGeneres' first-ever Ellen guest will be back to kick off the final season

Here's what we know so far about season 19.

Ellen DeGeneres is getting a little help from her friends — and in particular one of the stars of Friends — for the 19th and final season of her eponymous daytime talk show.

Jennifer Aniston, who took a seat as the first-ever guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2003, will be returning to kick off the farewell season on Sept. 13. The appearance will mark her 23rd visit to the show.

Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kim Kardashian Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic; Presley Ann/Getty Images

In addition, the final season will see the return of a live studio audience after going virtual during the pandemic. Audience members will be fully vaccinated.

DeGeneres announced in May that the 19th season of her show would be the last, saying, "My instinct told me it's time." The announcement also came in the wake of allegations of a toxic work environment at the show, and a subsequent investigation. DeGeneres apologized, saying, "I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

DeGeneres other projects in the works include four series for HBO Max.

