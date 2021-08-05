Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role as Stabler's mom on Law & Order: Organized Crime

Burstyn made her Law & Order debut opposite Christopher Meloni in a season 10 episode of SVU , titled "Swing." Stabler needed his estranged mother's help when a family member was suspected of a crime. It remains one of Meloni's most essential episodes from his days on SVU, along with "Rage" (season 6, episode 17, with Matthew Modine as serial killer Gordon Rickett), "Ripped" (season 7, episode 4, with Mary Stuart Masterson as Stabler's psychiatrist), and "Fault" (season 7, episode 19, with Lou Diamond Phillips as a sex offender).

Showrunner Ilene Chaiken has said fans should expect a lot more crossovers with SVU in the drama's second season. "We're now part of an entire night of Law & Order. It offers us a lot of opportunities to intersect our stories," she told EW in June. "There's no set number, no formula for it. And yes, I learned a lot about the complexities of doing a crossover and doing them successfully. One of the things I think will work better for us in this upcoming season is that our shows are all starting at the same time. We will be more or less on the same schedule. So we'll be able to coordinate better and plan these events better."