Breaking down Elle Fanning's shocking transformation into Michelle Carter in The Girl From Plainville

For her latest role, Elle Fanning has been transformed — not not just once, but many times over.

The actress only plays The Girl From Plainville's Michelle Carter over seven years of her life, but Hulu's limited series required nuanced changes in Carter's physicality as the true-crime story progresses: from Carter meeting Conrad "Coco" Roy III on vacation with her family in Florida, to having a relationship with him, to grieving his death, and later to being tried and convicted for involuntary manslaughter in his suicide.

Of course, nailing the physicality of the woman at the center of what the media would come to call the "texting suicide case" was only half the battle. The actress also had to look like Carter. "The physical transformation like that, I hadn't done quite like this before — playing someone that really is still alive and is so recognizable," says Fanning, who does star as a real person (albeit a long dead one) on Hulu's irreverent Catherine the Great comedy, The Great. "And I think it's really showing what's going on inside her. She looks so different in so many photos. It's very drastic."

In order to break down exactly how it was done, EW enlisted costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier, hairstylist Jules Holdren, and makeup artist Erin Ayanian to take us inside the meticulous research and process involved in all of Fanning's transformations.

The hair

Three different wigs were used to create the bulk of Michelle's looks, Holdren says. The hairpieces were crafted in London by Alex Rouse while Fanning was across the pond filming a different Hulu show, The Great. Wig 1, as seen above, was 23 inches in length and covered Michelle's younger, pre-trial years. "I cut and added a few highlights around the hairline to match the younger Michelle photos we had. I also cut short hair in the hairline to show hair breakage, which occurred from Michelle Carter's bulimia at a younger age," Holdren explains.

The second wig, below, is what captures the "iconic shoulder-length look" that Michelle donned before she was sentenced. It was cut to match the many photos available from the trial. "Because of Michelle's extreme weight loss, a prosthetic piece [created by Todd Watson] was designed to cover Elle's hairline. This helped create the look of thinness and hair breakage," Holdren says. The third and final wig (not pictured) is a pixie cut that appears at the end of the season, before Michelle goes to jail, which was also based entirely on pictures at the sentencing. Says Holdren, "We were very lucky to have so many photos and research at our disposal."

The makeup

To prepare for her work on The Girl From Plainville, Ayanian collected as many images of Michelle as she could source, and "watched every documentary out there multiple times," she tells EW. "I wanted to be sure to note every feature of hers possible to create the most authentic match on Elle," she says, further adding that she printed all the images and hung them in the makeup trailer in sequential order so that she had a visual reference for every look there was a public record of.

Every look started with Ayanian applying a tan to Fanning's naturally pale skin. She would also do "a smattering of freckles" and individually apply the moles that Michelle has (as seen in the images below).

As for the actual makeup Michelle was wearing, Ayanian says, "It was very important that the makeup looked like a teenage girl had applied it herself. I needed to let there be flaws while keeping it as close as possible to what we saw of Michelle in real life." Outside of a prom look (which called for "a teenage girl's version of glamour," a.k.a. frosty lipstick, oversized false lashes etc.), this typically meant minimalist stylings on Fanning. She succeeded in making Fanning look natural. "A new crew member came on set one day, and after I introduced myself and said that I did Elle's makeup, she responded, 'She's not wearing any, I thought,'" Ayanian says. "It could have been insulting, but on the contrary, I wanted the makeup to disappear so that it did not impede the story in any way."

The biggest challenge for the makeup artist was Michelle's stunning courtroom change, below. "The famous eyebrows Michelle painted on for her trial were a little tricky to match on Elle, as Michelle's are very straight and Elle's are arched," Ayanian explains. "Without a prosthetic piece or shaving the arches down — both options which we decided against — there was only so close we could get to matching Michelle's, but I think we sold the look well." Others agreed. "Everyone on set was astonished when Elle walked in that first day of courtroom scenes. In fact, the head of marketing at Hulu requested pictures of Elle in the courtroom scenes and when we sent them he said, 'No, pictures of Elle, not Michelle.' Well, that told us all we needed to know!"

The costumes

To source the clothes that Michelle wore, Gordon-Crozier went down what she calls "a complete Internet hole" to find the exact same clothes and shoes that Michelle wore in real life. Surprisingly, that was the easy (albeit time-consuming) part.

"I think the challenging part was sort of figuring out what she was like behind closed doors and without the images that we had of her before she was on trial," she says. So with the help of showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, plus Fanning, Holdren, and Ayanian, Gordon-Crozier came up with a story for her wardrobe, from the color palette to the size and fit of the clothes. "She had an eating disorder, so in the beginning, she wears a lot more oversized clothes and things that hide her figure," Gordon-Crozier explains. "Then as the show progresses, we sort of see different silhouettes. We see that when she meets Coco, she's a little bit more confident in herself and her body [as seen below]. She's wearing a low-cut dress that's a little bit more skin-revealing. Then, as we sort of see her go down this hole of depression, it's quite apparent, through her wardrobe, how she feels."

The Girl From Plainville Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in 'The Girl From Plainville.' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Another thing viewers might notice is Michelle's penchant for playing copy-cat. "We use different colors, but because Michelle is sort of this chameleon and is looking for acceptance and trying to fit in, we thought she would obviously copy her friend's wardrobe because that's what girls in my school did that were maybe a little bit more insecure and unsure of who they were, as everyone is at that age," Gordon-Crozier says. Case in point: In episode 1 when Natalie (played by Ella Rubin) comes in and Michelle is crying in her house because Coco has just died, Natalie is wearing a blue flannel shirt with jean shorts. Then when we see Michelle a couple scenes later, she's wearing a pink flannel shirt with jean shorts. We see double again when Michelle and her mother Gail (Cara Buono) share clothes throughout the season.

"I discovered through my research that Gail and Michelle essentially borrowed clothes, because I saw a photo of Gail wearing a white puffy jacket to court, and then another photo of Michelle wearing the same exact jacket," Gordon-Crozier explains. "So from there we were sort of able to build a story with them and that relationship between mother and daughter, and how you rely on your parents to help you present yourself in a way, especially to a different audience, and it's another example of her kind of morphing into somebody else."

The clothes Michelle wore to court weren't the only exact pieces the costume designer was able to source. Gordon-Crozier says that one of her proudest achievements working on The Girl From Plainville came in copying Michelle's prom dress (below).

The Girl From Plainville -- “Mirrorball” Credit: Steve Dietl/Hulu

All of her hard work paid off. "It's almost easier to copy a dress from like the '50s or something. These textiles are very specific to the brand that made them. So I just became obsessive [in getting it right], and I was like, 'Okay, now I think I have to find everything,'" she says. "But, it really did help Elle transform."

Holdren and Ayanian agree, both stating how proud they were of the teamwork involved in Fanning's transformation into Michelle. "The thing I'm proud of is that Elle was thrilled with the work we all did. That's the ultimate goal, equipping your client to do her best work. Elle certainly does here and I couldn't be more proud of her," Ayanian says.

The Girl From Plainville is streaming now on Hulu.

