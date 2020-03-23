Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult give serious Dickinson vibes in Hulu's The Great trailer

Looking for something to fill that Dickinson-sized hole in your life? Here comes the new trailer for Hulu's The Great.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the new comedy is based on historical facts — "sort of," as the title cards jest — surrounding the story of Catherine the Great (Fanning), who first arrives in Russia as a young maiden to be married to Emperor Peter (Hoult). Her betrothed is someone who screams "rabbit!" when hunting rabbits in the woods, throws fruit at his servants for fun, and calls himself "the most loved ruler in all of Russian history" while dead bodies hang from the ceiling behind him.

Hoult already did some of that, mainly the fruit-throwing, in his role in The Favourite. As it happens, Tony McNamara, who co-wrote The Favourite with Deborah Davis, wrote, created, and executive produces The Great.

It's the kind of satirical humor that Apple TV+'s Dickinson did so well, and will now tip its hat to Catherine's rise to becoming the longest-ruling female ruler in Russia's history.

Rounding out the main cast are Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. Fanning also executive produces as part of McNamara's team of EPs.

Season 1 of the series will premiere May 15 on Hulu.

Related content: