Elle Fanning confirms fan speculation she's had a secret TikTok account

After more than a year, Elle Fanning has finally confirmed a big secret — she has a TikTok.

During an interview on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, the host asked if she could confirm or deny that she was the person behind the account named "@user6754189318472," which has garnered more than 600,000 followers since last October. After a few minutes of hesitation, Fanning responded.

"I confirm that it is me," The Great star admitted.

After Fallon joked about her complicated username, saying she was clearly "doing this for the followers," Fanning went on to explain her reasoning behind creating the account in the first place.

Elle Fanning with Jimmy Fallon showing off her TikTok user profile Elle Fanning on NBC's 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' | Credit: NBC

"I think in the first lockdown, right when everything started, TikTok so exploded," Fanning said. "And I was with my friend and he was like, 'You should make one and just see what happens. Just do it, don't put a profile, just don't change the name, and let's see.'"

What happened was that much to her surprise, Fanning began amassing tons of followers, noting that TikTok even DMed her on her Instagram account telling her she surpassed a specific number.

"I was just doing it as a joke!" Fanning insisted, going on to say, "I just post what I want. It's silly. It's like a little secret," though she added that now it wasn't exactly a secret anymore.

Fallon also brought up some of the fun that Fanning is having on her Hulu show, which is currently in its second season and has earned the actress rave reviews for her performance as Catherine the Great.

"They wanted to show Catherine in a fun way and they wanted her to do a party trick of some kind," Fanning said when Fallon showed off a photo of her doing a backbend while wearing the character's pregnancy bump.

When Fanning told showrunner Tony McNamara that she could do a backbend, she explained that she also ended up having to demonstrate for everyone who didn't believe her — hence the photo.

"I was serving macaroons on my fake pregnant tummy," she told Fallon with a laugh.

Watch the video above. The Great is currently streaming on Hulu.

