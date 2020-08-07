Elle Fanning to star as Michelle Carter in Hulu series about infamous texting suicide case

Hulu also renewed Love, Victor for season 2 and set a premiere for the Animaniacs revival, among other announcements from the CTAM panels.

The Great star Elle Fanning is sticking with Hulu for her next big TV role as the controversial Michelle Carter, the then-teenager at the center of the infamous texting suicide case.

The actress will star as Carter in a new series, The Girl From Plainville, as announced during Friday's TCA panels. Written by The Post scribe Liz Hannah and Dr. Death's Patrick Macmanus, the show was given a straight-to-series order from the streamer to dramatize the true story about Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to Roy's death.

Carter was 17 years old when her 18-year-old boyfriend, Roy, killed himself in July 2014. In 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter when a judge ruled that her text messages to Roy compelled him to take his own life. Prosecutors argued at the time that Carter then listened to Roy over the phone as he suffocated himself with carbon monoxide while sitting in his pickup truck.

After serving about 11 months of her 15-month prison sentence, Carter was released at the age of 23 this past January for good behavior.

Hannah and Macmanus will serve as co-showrunners and executive produce The Girl From Plainville, which will be based on the 2017 Esquire article of the same name by journalist Jesse Barron. Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward will also executive produce. Barron and Erin Lee Carr, the latter having chronicled Carter's case in the HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter, will both serve as consulting producers.

Hulu's CTAM panel came with a number of other announcements, including premiere dates and renewals for its existing roster.

Love, Victor, the TV spin-off of the film Love, Simon, was officially renewed for a second season alongside Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation. Hulu set the Kaitlyn Dever-fronted anthology series Monsterland for Oct. 2, the Greta Thunberg documentary I AM GRETA for Nov. 13, the eight-episode Syrian civil war drama No Man's Land for Nov. 18, and the Animaniacs revival for Nov. 20. Also included in the news was the Sept. 18 premiere date of the second season of Pen15.

Selena Gomez will star and executive produce Only Murders in the Building, the upcoming Steve Martin and Martin Short series. The Next Thing you Eat, the docuseries from chef David Chang and documentarian Morgan Neville, was also given a straight-to-series order.

And finally, comedienne extraordinaire Maya Rudolph will narrate Eater's Guide to the World, which is set for a Nov. 11 premiere. The series will explore some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world.