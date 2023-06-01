The image of Vargas flashed behind her during an interview with Shepherd.

Elizabeth Vargas asks Sherri Shepherd to stop using photo of her on live show: 'I hate that shot'

Journalist Elizabeth Vargas seemed quite unhappy with a photo that appeared behind her during a live interview on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri.

During a discussion on Thursday's broadcast about Vargas' new series, Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Shepherd's team flashed a promotional image from the project on a giant screen framing both women, prompting Vargas to request its removal.

"I look like I just woke up. Can we please get that shot off?" the former 20/20 anchor asked. "Yeah, I hate that shot. They got me out of bed and put a dress on me and said, 'Fold your arms.'"

Shepherd attempted to calm her by praising the photo.

Sherri Show Elizabeth Vargas asked Sherri Shepherd to remove a photo of her during an interview | Credit: Debmar-Mercury

"When I looked at that, I was like, 'You look formidable,'" Shepherd told her guest as the shot disappeared from the screen. "You look like, 'I'm about to tell you what's going on and I'm formidable.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Vargas and Shepherd — who previously cohosted ABC's The View — shared fond memories of late news icon Barbara Walters, who had an impact on their careers.

"You know, and I know, because we both worked with her, Barbara Walters was formidable," Vargas said. "She was a force of nature, and just getting to work alongside her for all the years I did, and to watch somebody at the very peak and pinnacle of success in our business work as hard as she did on every interview, it just taught me so much. She was a tough critic. She'd pick up the phone and call me and yell at me — like, 'Why did you do that story?' She was tough. That was Barbara."

Sherri airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

