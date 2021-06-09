Elizabeth Olsen says 'WandaVision' is definitely not getting a season 2

WandaVision was considered a critically acclaimed hit, but fans who want to see a second season of Wanda Maximoff's witchy adventures on Disney+ may be out of luck.

While virtually interviewing each other for Variety's Actor on Actor series, stars Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen took turns gushing to each other about their latest projects. (The Flight Attendant and WandaVision, respectively.) When Olsen asked when Cuoco would start filming her show's second season, Cuoco returned the favor by trying to get Olsen to confirm if there would be a second season of WandaVision.

"No. No," Olsen responded immediately. "It's definitely a limited series."

"Limited series," Cuoco answered slyly, reminding Olsen that her show had said the same thing before it was renewed.

"I mean, I'm saying that," Olsen said. "I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die..."

WandaVision; Flight Attendant Credit: Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco

When Cuoco shared her disappointment over losing a "major scoop for the world," Olsen maintained that she would be "shocked" if there was another season. "The thing that I did learn through Sorry For Your Loss and WandaVision is that I love doing television," the actress continued. "And I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film - it just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six month experience of really hard work with the same people and it's exhausting...it just feels really good."

Marvel fans know there are no rules when it comes to the universe. But no one knows that better than Olsen, whose on-screen partner Paul Bettany, a.k.a. Vision, died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and was brought back to the land of the living (kind of) for WandaVision. Olsen, however, has always had the mindset that WandaVision was supposed to be a "one and done" deal.

"It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," she told People back in January before the show's premiere.

Olsen will continue her Scarlet Witch journey in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and where her character will go in the Marvel Universe after that is still a mystery. But according to Olsen, it probably won't be back to Westview.