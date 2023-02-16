Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons begin a fatal affair in new Love & Death teaser

Elizabeth Olsen takes a bone-chilling turn as Candy Montgomery, the Texas housewife infamously acquitted of ax murder in 1980, in the new teaser for Love & Death.

The WandaVision star and Jesse Plemons, who plays the unassuming Allan Gore, begin an affair that turns fatal in HBO Max's upcoming limited series based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore (portrayed by Lily Rabe).

Director Lesli Linka Glatter and writer David E. Kelley bring the story to the screen, which follows Olsen's dissatisfied housewife as she begins an affair with Gore, the husband of her friend and fellow congregant Betty. Then, on a Friday the 13th in June of 1980, Betty's body is discovered in her blood-soaked utility room with 41 ax wounds.

The murder and trial that followed, which saw the confession and acquittal of Montgomery, serves as the basis of the latest adaptation that also stars Krysten Ritter, Patrick Fugit, and Tom Pelphrey. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey recently headlined Robin Veith and Nick Antosca's 2022 Hulu limited series Candy, based on the very same murder and trial.

Glatter teased her iteration as an "American tragedy" in conversation with EW last year. "It's the dark side of the American dream," she said. "Here is a young woman who gets married at 20 years old, and she's done everything right: She has the kids, she has the family, but she has a hole in her psyche that's a mile wide, and she makes a very bad choice on how to fill it."

Elizabeth Olsen in Love and Death Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery in 'Love & Death' | Credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

The series "looks at something that women, and I think men, went through as being products of their time," she added. "[They're] not going to dialogue about what's going on, but there's a deep disconnect between the public and private person and the feeling of emptiness."

Olsen added, "There's this idea when you receive just a logline of a woman who kills another woman with an ax, who's a friend, and doesn't come clean about it... there's a part of people that want to label them with a personality disorder or a mental illness. It's actually more about the emotional conflict of this woman and the time she is living and less about playing something demonic."

Love & Death premieres April 27 on HBO Max. Watch the teaser above.

