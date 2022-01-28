The Santa Clause Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Another star from the Santa Clause movies is joining Tim Allen in the Disney+ sequel series.

Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clause, the working title given to the limited series set to star Allen in his beloved holiday movie role of Scott Calvin/Santa, EW has learned.

Mitchell arrived in the second movie, 2002's The Santa Clause 2, a sequel to the 1994 original. In it, Scott had to find a suitable Mrs. Claus in order to continue in his Father Christmas role. She also appeared in the third film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which introduced Martin Short as Jack Frost.

The Santa Clause Elizabeth Mitchell and Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause' | Credit: Everett Collection

The new show will see Scott on the brink of his 65th birthday, when he realizes he can't be Santa forever. His two kids are all grown up and he starts losing his step in his Santa duties, so he sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Jack Burditt, creator of the Allen sitcom Last Man Standing, is reuniting with his star and serving as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Hench, also of Last Man Standing, will executive-produce as well, alongside Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

In addition to the Santa Clause movies, Mitchell is known for her roles in Lost, Frequency, and The Purge: Election Year. She recently appeared on Netflix's Outer Banks and Amazon's The Expanse.

