Elizabeth Hubbard, As the World Turns and The Doctors star, dies at 89

Elizabeth Hubbard, the Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star known for her roles on As the World Turns and The Doctors, has died at the age of 89.

Her son Jeremy Bennett confirmed that she passed away over the weekend. "Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life," Bennett wrote in a remembrance on Facebook. "I will try to honor your memory for as long as I live."

The daytime star was beloved for her turn as Lucinda Walsh in CBS' As the World Turns, a role she played from 1984 until the show's final season in 2010. She earned eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on the series. Hubbard also starred as Dr. Althea Davis in NBC's The Doctors, which earned her her first Daytime Emmy.

Her role as Edith Wilson, the former first lady of the U.S., in the 1976 TV movie First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson also earned her a Daytime Emmy. Hubbard's other TV credits included One Life to Live, Law & Order, Hope & Faith, Life on Mars, and Anacostia. She also appeared in films The Bell Jar, Ordinary People, Cold River, and Center Stage.

Martha Byrne, who played Hubbard's TV daughter Lily Walsh on As the World Turns, also paid homage to the star on Instagram, remembering Hubbard as someone who "fought like HELL to bring truth and honesty to her performances."

"There aren't words to describe how much she meant to me," Byrne said. "I look forward to sharing more about her life, which encompasses so much more than her INCREDIBLE career on daytime television. She also said to me when I told her how much the fans loved her... 'I tried.'"

She continued, "She more than tried. She left it all on the screen. I'll miss her every day but grateful the universe gifted me with such a force of nature, of which the world will not see the likes of again."