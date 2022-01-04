Bad Blood and Beyond: All the Elizabeth Holmes projects you can watch and listen to

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed biotech start-up Theranos, was found guilty of four counts of defrauding investors on Monday. The Silicon Valley executive, who falsely promised her company would revolutionize blood testing with innovative technology, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison per count. A sentencing date is expected to be set at a hearing next week.

How did Holmes — named one of the richest women in America by Forbes in 2014 — get here? Her rise and fall from grace have been chronicled in a number of documentaries, TV specials, podcasts, and soon, a limited series and film. Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence are set to don Holmes' signature black turtleneck in upcoming projects based on the former CEO. Below, EW breaks down the Hollywood projects about Holmes and where you can find them ahead of her sentencing.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney, HBO's The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley investigates Holmes' now-defunct multibillion-dollar healthcare company. Never-before-seen footage and testimonies from key insiders make up the documentary, which also explores the psychology of deception.

Where to watch: HBO, HBO Max

The Dropout and The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial podcasts

Money, romance, tragedy, and deception are at the forefront of ABC News' The Dropout, a podcast centered on Holmes' downfall. Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson guide listeners through a multi-year investigation via interviews with former Theranos employees and patients, plus never-before-aired deposition testimony from Holmes. Following the success of The Dropout, ABC News followed up with The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial in August, chronicling Holmes' criminal fraud trial.

Where to listen: ABC Audio or wherever podcasts are found

The Dropout TV special

Fresh off the debut of The Dropout podcast, ABC News followed up with a 20/20 special of the same name. Like the podcast, the two-hour TV special chronicles Holmes and Theranos through interview footage and deposition tapes.

Where to watch: ABC

The Dropout limited series

Amanda Seyfried will play Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, an eight-episode limited series based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. Liz Meriwether (New Girl) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Sam Waterston, Dylan Minnette, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Alan Ruck will also star. Meriwether previously told EW that filming the series during Holmes' trial presented some challenges. "[We were] doing rewrites on the fly while I was getting exhibits and text messages and new information [from the trial]," she said. "It was definitely sort of a crazy situation."

Where to watch: Hulu, premieres March 3

Bad Blood: The Final Chapter podcast

Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou was one of the first to break the Theranos scandal after receiving a tip about the ill-fated company's technology, culminating in his 2018 book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. In a follow-up podcast, Carreyrou takes listeners into the courtroom and examines Silicon Valley's "fake it-til-you-make it" culture.

Where to listen: Three Uncanny Four or wherever podcasts are found

Bad Blood film

Adam McKay will team up with his Don't Look Up leading lady Jennifer Lawrence for an Apple TV+ film based on Carreyrou's book and investigation. McKay will write, direct, and produce the film about Holmes' ill-fated company and the criminal trial that followed, with Lawrence in the starring role.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, no premiere date yet