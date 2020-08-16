Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown

Netflix has announced that Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. The actress's previous credits include The Great Gatsby, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Widows, the series The Night Manager, and Christopher Nolan's upcoming Tenet. Emma Corrin is playing Princess Diana in the yet-to-be-screened season 4 of Netflix's British royal family drama.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

In January, it was announced that the role of Queen Elizabeth II would be played by Imelda Staunton for the final episodes of the show. The part is currently portrayed by Olivia Colman. In July, it was announced that Staunton would be joined in the cast by Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Last week, EW confirmed that Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies in the role of Prince Philip.