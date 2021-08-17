Meet the new prince and princess in the Netflix drama's final two seasons.

The Crown's new royal couple has made their grand entrance.

Netflix revealed a first look at iconic tall lady Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) as Princess Diana and The Affair's Dominic West as her estranged husband Prince Charles on the Emmy-winning drama.

Debicki portrays Diana throughout the early 1990s in season 5. She succeeds Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of a younger Diana in season 4. That season also featured Josh O'Connor (Emma) as Charles at the time when the couple met and married, inducting Diana into the royal family. He, too, won a Globe and received an Emmy attention for his performance.

The Crown Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana | Credit: Netflix

The Crown Dominic West as Prince Charles in 'The Crown' season 5 | Credit: Netflix

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a previous statement. "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One."

The pair will now play Diana and Charles in The Crown's final two seasons. They join previously cast Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.