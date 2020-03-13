What to remember about Netflix's Elité before starting season 3

Image zoom Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two seasons of Elité.

Netflix's teen drama Elité is making an early return Friday, after its second season dropped last fall. The breakout international series centering on a brazen, tragedy-prone group of students at the elite Spanish private school Las Encinas ended season 2 with a bang. While Polo (Álvaro Rico) may have been allowed back at school after the police were unable to find physical evidence that he killed Marina (María Pedraza), the trailer for the third season proves he will be more than unwelcome.

With each season having a central mystery — the first one was about who killed fellow student Marina, and the second was about searching for where Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) disappeared to — season 3 will focus on who killed Polo at the students' graduation party.

In order to understand who might want Polo dead, along with details on who is entangled with whom, here's a refresher before starting season 3 of Elité.

How did last season end?

At the end of season 1, it was revealed that Marina was murdered by Polo, and the crime was covered up by his longtime girlfriend, Carla (Ester Expósito). Because Marina was pregnant with his child, Nano (Jaime Lorente) was accused of the murder and sent to jail. Nano's brother Samuel made it his mission to free him and prove that Polo committed the crime. Well, after Samuel got his brother out on bail and provided enough evidence to Marina's alpha brother Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) that his best friend Polo was guilty, they hatched a plan to stage Guzmán kidnapping and possibly murdering Samuel to finally put enough pressure on Carla and Polo to confess to the crimes they committed. Unfortunately for Guzmán and Samuel, Polo afterward told new student Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who's infatuated with him, where to find the murder weapon. Once she hid it, Polo was able to be freed, and the season ended with him walking right in to Las Encinas, to the horror of his former friends.

Who's been hooking up with whom?

As season 2 finally brought Guzmán and Nadia (Mina El Hammani) together, his ex Lucrecia (Danna Paola) sought comfort in the arms of her half-brother Valerio (Jorge López), and had him attempt to tear them apart with a sex tape he filmed of them in the school locker room. Valerio's guilt got the better of him, though, and he made sure his father caught the incestuous siblings in embrace.

As mentioned above, Polo took a liking to Cayetana, but more surprisingly his ex became entangled with Samuel. It was always a relationship where both Carla and Samuel knew they were at odds with each other, but even after Samuel got her to admit her crimes, the door seems to still open on them being an item.

The only steady relationship seems to be Ander (Arón Piper) and Nadia's brother Omar (Omar Ayuso), with Ander now able to live with less guilt knowing Polo's horrible secret is finally out in the open. Meanwhile, the only outlier is new girl Rebeka (Claudia Salas), who may finally be able to grab Samuel's romantic interest with Carla seemingly out the way.

What else is there to keep in mind?

One big announcement not fully shown in the season 3 trailer is the addition of new students Yeray (Leïti Sène) and Malick (Sergio Momo).

What is already revealed in the trailer is that the end is in store for Polo, but if there's still a chance he gets any more carceral punishment for his crimes before then, it'll probably because someone is able to get the weapon that murdered Marina out from the possession of Cayetana.

Other loose strings include Nano, who skipped town while out on bail paid with the money Samuel made from working for Rebeka's queenpin mother, who like her daughter doesn't want to let go of the young man. Additionally, season 1 favorite Christian (Miguel Herrán) is in Switzerland recovering from a car crash that Carla's dad orchestrated so he'd keep his mouth shut. Were he ever to come back, he would be able to finally take down Carla's dad, who escaped punishment for any involvement in covering up Marina's death, or his shady business practices with Guzmán's father (who lost all his family's money).

With all that said, watch the Elité season 3 trailer above to see what's in store for the tortured Las Encinas students, and who Lu will say killed Polo. Elité season 3 begins streaming March 13 on Netflix.

