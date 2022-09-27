Before Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale, Moss was perfecting her teary-eyed thesping playing opposite Hulk Hugan in the 1991 gem Suburban Commando.

Elisabeth Moss has 'notes' on her big screen acting debut: 'The crying has gotten better'

Elisabeth Moss may be known for gravitas and taking on difficult roles, but it all started in the most unlikely places: onscreen with Hulk Hogan.

Moss was on The View promoting the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale when the hosts cued up a clip of the actress making her big screen debut in the Hulk Hogan vehicle, 1991's Suburban Commando, co-starring national treasures Christopher Lloyd and Shelly Duvall.

In the clip, an adorable young Moss is crying her future Emmy-winning eyes out over her cat being stuck up a tree when Hogan, deep in character as interstellar warrior Shep Ramsey, comes to the rescue, bending the branch down with his mighty muscles — only to send Moss catapulting into the air. Luckily, he catches her (this is a family film, after all).

Moss remembers taking the role in Suburban Commando — tagline: "No home should be without one" — "very seriously," as seriously as she would have taken anything on the slightly more dramatically intense Handmaid's Tale.

"I was like eight years old, I had booked a job, and that was cool, and he was this big star," Moss says of Hogan. "And I had a role and something to do and I took it probably just as serious as I would take anything on The Handmaid's Tale."

Co-host Sara Haines notes that Moss' crying has "gotten more subtle," and the actress couldn't agree more. "I think the crying has gotten a little better, I hope," she jokes. "I have notes."

Check out Elisabeth Moss and Hulk Hogan go toe to toe — Jon Hamm could never — in the clip below (around the 3:30 mark).

