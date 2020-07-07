Elisabeth Moss to play real-life killer Candy Montgomery in limited series

The show comes from the same team responsible for The Act.

Elisabeth Moss has a killer new role.

The Emmy-winning actress is set to star in a limited series tentatively titled Candy, which is based on the true story of Texas killer Candy Montgomery, a wife and mother who seemingly had it all — until she was accused of killing her friend from church with an ax. In 1980, Montgomery was put on trial for the murder of Betty Gore, the wife of a man with whom Montgomery had conducted an affair.

The script of the pilot was written by Robin Veith, whose credits include Mad Men and Hulu's true-crime drama The Act, which starred Patricia Arquette. The Act executive producer Nick Antosca will also serve as an EP for the new show.

In a statement, Moss said, “I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’ Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top."

The series from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be shopped around at premium and streaming platforms.

Moss's recent credits include The Handmaid's Tale, The Invisible Man, and the just-released Shirley.