Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View as a guest host

Hasselbeck will also use her stint as guest host to promote her children's book Flashlight Night.

Never say never. Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View.

The conservative TV host and author will make her comeback on the morning talk show as a guest host.

"It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, "Flashlight Night", and as always tackle hot topics!" Hasselbeck told PEOPLE. "Pray for me y'all!"

Hasselbeck originally appeared on The View from 2003 through 2013, firmly establishing the conservative seat on the series, which has since been filled by the likes of Candace Cameron Bure and Meghan McCain.

The host also announced the news on her Instagram page, sharing the PEOPLE story and writing, "It's true!". Bure, who was a host from 2015-2016, was apparently very excited by the news, commenting, "What?!!!!!! YES!!!! YES!!!! YES!!!"

Hasselbeck was at the heart of plenty of controversy during her years on The View, regularly clashing with her co-hosts. A 2007 debate between her and Rosie O'Donnell over the Iraq War turned to ugly that O'Donnell left the show shortly after.

"It was called The View, as in definite and singular," Hasselbeck wrote in her 2019 book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom. "Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives."

After her exit, Hasselbeck moved to Fox and Friends, replacing Gretchen Carlson as a co-host. She retired from television in 2015.

Though Hasselbeck is making this guest stint beginning Aug. 3, Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is poised to take over the conservative co-host seat full time in the next season. It has remained empty this season since McCain's exit in July 2021.

