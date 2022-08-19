Elijah Wood joins Christina Ricci in 'Yellowjackets' season 2 for 'Ice Storm' reunion.

The pair will reunite for an Ice Storm reunion 25 years after they starred in the Ang Lee drama.

Yellowjackets season 2 is heating up a major Ice Storm reunion between Elijah Wood and Christina Ricci.

Showtime announced Friday that the Lord of the Rings actor will join the upcoming second season in a guest role as a man named Walter, whose arc will intertwine with Misty (Ricci) in significant ways.

Little concrete details are known about Wood's character, other than a brief network synopsis that promises he is "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming."

Wood and Ricci first starred together in Ang Lee's 1997 drama The Ice Storm, which earned glowing critical reviews atop amassing a cult fanbase since its original release.

Yellowjackets season 1 — about a high school soccer team stranded in supernaturally tinged woods after a plane crash — also became a dark horse hit in late 2021, eventually garnering seven total Emmy nominations.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Ricci, who play adult versions of crash survivors Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Misty (Sammi Hanratty), received particular praise for their performances.

Servant's Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan Kenobi supporting actress Simone Kessell recently joined season 2 as older versions of Liv Hewson's Van and Courtney Eaton's Lottie, two additional survivors of the incident.

Production on Yellowjackets season 2 is expected to begin later this month in Vancouver. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

