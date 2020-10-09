Get ready for a buttload of Elf on the Shelf-themed series, movies, and specials — both animated and live-action.

Elf on the Shelf to get Netflix series, movies, and specials galore

Netflix will soon become the go-to destination for everything to do with Elf on the Shelf.

The streamer is investing hard on that holiday content by developing a number of TV series, movies, and TV specials — both live-action and animated — based on The Lumistella Company's entire portfolio of brands, which includes Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. This plethora of entertainment will be pegged to pre-school and family-friendly audiences.

The Elf on the Shelf began as a rhyming children's book, published in 2005 called The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. Created by Carol Aebersold and her daughters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts, the story told of exactly how Santa Claus knows who's naughty and who's is nice: elves who visit children's homes from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve and report back to the North Pole.

Aebersold, Bell, and Pitts will serve as executive producers on all Elf on the Shelf-related programming for Netflix, which acquired the AV-rights from The Lumistella Company. Roy Lee (The Lego Movie) and Miri Yoon (The Stand) from Vertigo Entertainment will serve as producers.

The deal will also bring existing animated shorts Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale to Netflix this holiday season.

