Another host is saying goodbye to The Talk.

Less than two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced her permanent departure, the CBS show confirmed that Elaine Welteroth is exiting after one season.

Welteroth and Amanda Kloots joined the show in January as replacements for Marie Osmond and Eve. Their addition was part of an overhaul of the show that included the promotion of show veterans Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews to joint executive producers and showrunners. They replaced longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann.

Welteroth said in a statement, "It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

Elaine Welteroth Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

She added, "I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day."

"We wish Elaine all the best," Gray and Matthews said in a statement. "We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Welteroth is the New York Times best-selling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say. S was named editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in 2016 and previously held roles at Glamour and Ebony.

Before announcing earlier this month that she was leaving for good, Inaba said in April that she was taking a leave from the 11th season for medical reasons. Her decision came two weeks after The Talk returned to air without founding cohost Sharon Osbourne, who exited the show following an on-air dispute with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's incendiary words about Meghan Markle. Jerry O'Connell was named Osbourne's replacement.

Season 12 of The Talk will kick off in September.

