El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie type Movie genre Crime Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Six years after Breaking Bad ended, Jesse Pinkman finally completed that wild ride to freedom.

In El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the PTSD-suffering fugitive played by Aaron Paul eluded the authorities and, with the help of the Disappearer, made his way to Alaska, where he sought a new beginning and a refuge from the horrific psychic and physical wounds suffered from being a meth slave and from partnering up with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) to create an illicit empire. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the two-hour film concluded with Jesse driving off into the frozen wilderness, reflecting on a conversation he had with his late girlfriend, Jane (Krysten Ritter), in which she reversed an earlier philosophy she had espoused about letting the universe take you where it may and encouraged him to make decisions for himself.

"I thought it was such a beautiful way to end this film," Paul told EW. "He looks at the seat next to him and it's empty, and then out of nowhere Jane appears, and they're just in love, and they're in a much less complicated time in their lives. And she ends up giving Jesse the best piece of advice that he could receive: Just take control of your own destiny and run with it. And that's exactly what he did at the ending of this movie. I just thought it was such a beautiful way to move this story forward."

That surprising Jane cameo was originally longer than what ended up on screen, though. "On the day, Vince realized — he's setting up a shot, he's like, 'There are so many damn shots of you in a car! We gotta get you out of your car,'" recalled Paul. "So it starts with us driving and then the car breaks down and then it cuts to me on the phone with AAA, trying to pretend like he knows why the car broke down to have a chance at maybe slightly impressing Jane. And then it cuts to him just walking over and sitting down next to Jane, and he's telling her what he feels about her, and they had this back-and-forth. And then it cuts into what was left [in the film]."

Now, at long last, you can see said scene, which features Jesse doing his best impersonation of a mechanic, the couple seemingly discussing their visit to the Georgia O'Keeffe museum (in a season 3 flashback), and… well, a proposal? Jesse references her go-wherever-the-universe-may-take-you line by cozying up to her and saying in a moment of vulnerability, "I think I could be down for that." Jane's response? "You're not about to propose marriage, are you?" Check out Jesse's knee-jerk response in an exclusive preview of the deleted scene above. And see what Paul had to say about another alternate ending right here.

El Camino will be released on Blu-Ray, DVD, and limited-edition SteelBook on Tuesday, with more deleted scenes and extras.

Related content: