"I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this," the actress says of her noninvolvement in Daredevil: Born Again.

Contrary to what people in her mentions might think, Eiza González has not been cast in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil series.

The Ambulance actress denied rumors that she has been cast as the Greek assassin Elektra in the forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again, sharing that she has received a lot of hate in response to the rumors. "I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because one I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "No I'm not cast as Elektra in Daredevil."

Citing her ongoing series exclusivity contract with the upcoming science fiction project The Three-Body Problem, González continued, "I'd appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don't even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best." While she hopes "to play a cool superhero at one point of my career," the actress said she'll be tuning into Daredevil "and sending that cast all the love."

Both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, in Matt Corman and Chris Ord's series adaptation, set for a 2024 release. Not much else is known about Born Again at this time, including whether Elektra will appear, but Elodie Yung portrayed the assassin opposite Cox in the 2015 Daredevil series on Netflix, which ran for three seasons.

Eiza Gonzalez Eiza González | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As for González, her recent film credits include Baby Driver, I Care a Lot, Godzilla vs Kong, Love Spreads, and Ambulance. Along with The Three-Body Problem, the actress will also star in the upcoming anthology series Extrapolation alongside David Schwimmer, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Forest Whitaker, and Marion Cotillard.

